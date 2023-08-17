Alexandre Silveira says that any penalties depend on a deeper investigation by the technical bodies and the PF

A Eletrobras can be held responsible for the technical failure in a transmission line of Chesf, a subsidiary of the company, which was the origin of the national blackout on Tuesday (15.Aug.2023). A preliminary report by the ONS (National System Operator) indicated that there was a programming error that did not allow the system to protect itself as it should.

The problem occurred on the Quixadá-Fortaleza line, in Ceará. The network stopped working as if it was reacting to protect itself from an overload. The company assumed that there was an error and that it did not protect the network properly. He also communicated to the ONS that the problem had already been resolved.

According to the minister, possible penalties to the company depend on a more in-depth investigation by the technical bodies and the Federal Police. “There are administrative, legal or criminal penalties. But that will depend on what the final count points out.”.

The preliminary report was presented at an extraordinary meeting of the CMSE (Electric Sector Monitoring Committee) this Wednesday (16.Aug), but a new and more detailed document must be delivered within 30 days explaining all the occurrences that caused the breakdown.

Silveira said that the investigation by the Federal Police is still important, since the possibility of fraud has not been ruled out. From what was presented in the ONS report, he stated that all hypotheses are still considered.

“This Chesf line opened (stopped working) by not triggering a protection that would be programmed. This line opening event is not rare, it is even commonplace, as a form of protection to avoid overload. But this opening was made improperly, due to a failure of this protection. That is, the line would not need to open, it was operating normally, but it ended up opening”explained the general director of the ONS, Luiz Carlos Ciocchi.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, stated that “this was the zero point that originated this episode”. He also said that the company admitted that there was a systemic failure, “but it still cannot be said if it was a human error or if it was the system itself”.

What does Eletrobras say?

in note posted on your websiteEletrobras claimed to have identified the “Disconnection of the 500kV Quixadá II/Fortaleza II transmission line, due to improper action of the protection system, milliseconds before the occurrence of 15.Aug.2023, at 8:31 am, involving the National Interconnected System”.

According to the company, line maintenance complies with associated technical standards. He also said that he continues to collaborate to identify the causes of the disturbance, of a systemic nature, and the reasons that led to the shutdowns that occurred in the SIN.

“It should be noted that the disconnection of the aforementioned transmission line, in isolation, would not be sufficient for the scope and systemic repercussions of what happened. The SIN transmission networks are planned according to the “n-1″ reliability criterion, so that, in the event of any component shutdown, the system must be able to remain operating without interrupting the energy supply”, says the company.