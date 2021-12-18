SAO PAULO (Reuters) – On Friday Eletrobras launched a new business and management master plan for the period 2022 to 2026, which includes the capitalization of the company, as part of the company’s privatization.

The plan foresees an investment of 48.3 billion reais, an increase of almost 90% compared to the previous plan, which, excluding Angra 3, provided for an investment of 25.8 billion reais.

The plan “considers the decotization of plants extended by Law 12,783/2013 and new concession contracts for electricity generation from an independent producer,” the company said in a statement.

The company stated that the plan has “two strategic initiatives related to the commercialization of energy”.

