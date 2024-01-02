Company obtained a partially favorable decision from the Court after previous determinations that prevented it from being carried out for 90 days

A Eletrobras obtained a partially favorable decision in court regarding the holding of the AGE (Extraordinary General Assembly) that would debate the incorporation of its subsidiary Furnas. The meeting was scheduled for December 29th, but was suspended due to two injunctions from the Court of Justice and the Regional Labor Court of Rio de Janeiro that prevented the vote from taking place for a period of 90 days.

In a relevant fact to the market this Tuesday (2.Jan.2024), Eletrobras informed that a new decision of December 30, handed down by the vice-president of the Court of Justice, Caetano Ernesto da Fonseca Costa, partially complied with the company by suspending the period of 90 days and stipulated that EGM can only be resumed after January 10, 2024. Here is the complete of the statement (PDF – 165 kB).

According to Eletrobras, work for the assembly was suspended in compliance with the decision and “will be resumed as soon as the situation in question is duly reassessed by the company, which is adopting all appropriate measures to preserve its interests”.

Furnas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eletrobras. It operates in the segments of generation, transmission and commercialization of electrical energy. It was created during the Juscelino Kubitschek government, even before the founding of Eletrobras. According to the proposal under discussion, the company's activities would be fully incorporated by the headquarters.