Rider Sérgio Oliva will compete in the Paris Paralympics; the Brazilian company made the investment through Eletrobras Eletronorte and the Instituto Conecta Brasil

Eletrobras invested more than R$1 million in the Paralympic Rider Sergio Oliva project, which aims to provide training conditions for the Brazilian athlete at the Paris Paralympics. The sponsorship, which is in its first year, is part of the Eletrobras Companies’ Sports Sponsorship Program 2023, carried out in partnership with the Instituto Conecta Brasil, based in Brasília.

Sergio Oliva, 40 years old, was born with triplegia cerebral palsy and has already participated in 4 world championships (one gold medal in the 2007 world championship) and 4 Paralympics (two bronze medals, in the Rio games in 2016). He is a civil servant at the (TJDFT) Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories.

“By supporting sports, Eletrobras reaffirms one of the main pillars of its operations, which is its commitment to the sustainable development of Brazilian society. Our sponsorship reinforces this vision, encouraging diversity, inclusion, respect and the potential of Brazilian athletes.”says Eletrobras’ executive manager of Brand, Image and Reputation, Renata Petrocelli.

Sergio Oliva considers Eletrobras’ support essential to his Paralympic project. “Eletrobras’ sponsorship of my project, providing this support, promotes support for Paralympic sports in Brazil and the visibility that sports give to athletes. I am very grateful and happy to have Eletrobras as a partner and supporter of sports in Brazil and I am very happy to be called up to Paris in 2024. In search of a good result and the gold medal”, said Sergio.