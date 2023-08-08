Net operating revenue from sales grows 4% in the 2nd quarter of this year compared to the same period of 2022

A Eletrobras had net income of BRL 1.619 billion in the 2nd quarter of 2023 – an increase of 16% compared to the BRL 1.401 billion recorded in the same period last year. Here’s the full (2 MB) of the report released on Monday (7.Aug.2023).

The Ebitda (acronym in English for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was R$ 6.595 billion from April to June 2023. The Ebitda margin rose 24 basis points, from 47% in the 2nd quarter of last year to 71 % in the same period this year.

Eletrobras’ net operating revenue from sales was BRL 9.246 billion in the 2nd quarter of 2023. There was a 4% growth compared to the value recorded from April to June 2022 (BRL 8.856 billion).

the dAdjusted net debt went from BRL 15.142 billion in the 2nd quarter of 2022 to BRL 38.085 billion in the same period of the year – an increase of 152%.

Net energy generation was, from April to June of this year, 22% lower than that recorded in the 2nd quarter of 2022. According to the company, the drop was “due to the effects of privatization with the deconsolidation of Eletronuclear and the sale of Itaipu, unscheduled maintenance to improve performance at UTEs Aparecida and Mauá 3, and an increase in the frequency of annual reviews scheduled throughout the year at UTE Santa Cruz”.

