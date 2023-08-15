Ivan de Souza Monteiro, who was CEO of Petrobras and chaired the Board of Directors of the electric company, will take over.

A Eletrobras announced on Monday night (Aug.14.2022) that Wilson Ferreira Junior had resigned as president of the company. He held the position of CEO of the company since September 2022 and had previously chaired the electric company for 4 years. Ivan de Souza Monteiro, who was chairman of the Board of Directors, was elected to the post. Ivan was CEO of Petrobras and vice president of Banco do Brasil. In his place, the executive Vicente Falconi Campos will take over the Board of Directors. Here’s the full of the material fact (247 KB).