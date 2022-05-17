It represents an increase of 69% compared to the same period in 2021; TCU analyzes privatization on Wednesday (May 18)

Eletrobras recorded a profit of R$ 2.7 billion in the first quarter of this year. The result is 69% higher than in the same period last year, when the company earned R$ 1.6 billion. In relation to the previous quarter, from October to December, the result was 343% higher. In that period, Eletrobras recorded a net profit of R$ 610 million.

Recurring Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) from January to March was R$5.4 billion. High of 9.6% compared to the same period last year.

Net operating revenue went from R$8.2 billion in the 1st quarter of 2021 to R$9.1 billion between January and March this year. 12% growth. Influence of better performance in bilateral contracts and by the readjustment of transmission revenues.

According to the company, the result for the 1st quarter of 2022 was positively impacted by the effect of the exchange rate variation and the 12% increase in gross revenue. Another positive highlight in the quarter was the 3.4% reduction in the cost of personnel, material, outsourced services and other expenses.

The company also recorded R$ 1.2 billion in provisions for doubtful accounts, arising from the delinquency of Amazonas Energia, of which R$ 867 million refer to the purchase of electric energy from independent energy producers. Another expense was related to loan agreements in the amount of R$ 359 million owed by the subsidiary in the North region.

The balance sheet was released 2 days before the session of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) in which the company’s capitalization process should be voted on. The federal government’s initial forecast was that the Court’s analysis would be completed in the 1st quarter or, at most, by April. However, a request for a view made (more time for analysis) by the reviewing minister, Vital do Rêgo, postponed the analysis for 20 days.

There are still doubts, however, whether the analysis will actually be completed by the court in the Wednesday session. This is because Vital requested an accounting audit by Eletrobras regarding the provision of resources related to court decisions.