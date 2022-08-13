Eletrobras recorded a profit of R$ 1.401 billion in the 2nd quarter of 2022. The result is 45% lower than in the same period last year, when the company profited R$ 2.5 billion. Here’s the intact (2 MB).

In the previous quarter, from January to March, Eletrobras recorded a net profit of R$ 2.7 billion. Thus, in the first 6 months of 2022, the company added gains of R$ 4.1 billion – a decrease of 1% compared to the 1st half of 2021

Recurring Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) from April to June was R$4.148 billion. Up 39% over the same period last year.

Adjusted net operating revenue went from R$7.419 billion in the 2nd quarter of 2021 to R$8.852 billion between April and June this year. 19% growth.

According to the company, the results of the 2nd quarter “was negatively impacted by the provision for losses on investments in the amount of R$890 million, mainly due to the capital contribution made by Furnas to SPE Santo Antônio Energia, in June 2022”.

Also “by the PCLD registry [Provisão para Créditos de Liquidação Duvidosa] which totaled R$ 694 million, influenced by the registration of delinquency by the distributor Amazonas Energia, especially with regard to the financial debt with the holding company and by the negative exchange variation of R$ 625 million in the quarter, due to the Company’s debt exposure in dollar”.

The company reported having had a positive effect from the impact of privatization in the amount of R$742 million, in addition to a R$454 million gain from the sale of the stake in CEEE-T (Companhia Estadual de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica).

According to the company, the results for the 2nd quarter already consider new generation concession contracts, the accounting effects of the segregation of Eletronuclear and the shareholding held in Itaipu Binacional.

the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) concluded on June 9 the privatization process from Eletrobras. with the end of bookbuilding –when market demand is assessed – the company’s Executive Board established the price of R$ 42 per share. For the fixed amount, the privatization of Eletrobras should generate R$ 33.7 billion.

The company announced, last week, that the executive Wilson Ferreira Júnior will be the new president of the company, with inauguration until September 20. He will replace Rodrigo Limp, president of Eletrobras since May 2021. Limp will continue in the company, as Director of Regulation and Institutional Relations, also in office until September 20th.

Also last week, the shareholders of the privatized Eletrobras elected the new board of directors, which will be chaired by Ivan Monteiro, former CEO of Petrobras. Read all the names here.