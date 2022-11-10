Company had profited BRL 965 million in the same period of 2021; commitments assumed in the privatization affected the result

Eletrobras reported a net loss of R$ 88,000 in the 3rd quarter, according to a report published this Wednesday (9.nov.2022). The company had profited BRL 965 million in the same period in 2021. Here is the intact of the report (3 MB).

According to Eletrobras, the following factors affected the result:

deflation in the period, which reduced energy transmission revenues, adjusted for inflation;

increase in debt charges, with the incorporation of Santo Antônio Energia🇧🇷

obligations with the CDE (Energy Development Account) and projects for the revitalization of hydrographic basins and the Legal Amazon;

operating provisions for the allowance for loan losses (Allowance for Doubtful Accounts), due to Amazonas Energia’s default and risk reclassification of Chesf (São Francisco Hydroelectric Company)🇧🇷

increase in amortization and depreciation expense.

In the 3rd quarter, Eletrobras’ net operating revenue was R$ 8 billion – a 13% decrease compared to the same period in 2021. The result was also affected by the deflation in transmission revenues, being partially offset by the tariff review of 17 contracts of the Eletrobras and the increase in production, mainly due to the incorporation of Santo Antônio Energia.

In order to make the privatization of Eletrobras viable, the subsidiary Furnas had to incorporate the company Santo Antônio Energia, which had an arbitration debt of R$ 1.58 billion, into the violations.

In the period from July to September, Eletrobras’ adjusted net debt was R$ 33.5 billion in the period, which represents an increase of 75% compared to the 3rd quarter of 2021.

In the privatization process, Eletrobras also assumed the commitment to anticipate contributions to the CDE – a sectoral charge used to finance public policies in the energy area.

Furthermore, as determined in law that allowed its privatizationthe company should carry out the revitalization of the hydrographic basins of the Parnaíba and São Francisco rivers and in the region of influence of the Furnas hydroelectric plants.

Another commitment is to reduce energy generation costs in the Legal Amazon and improve the navigability of the Madeira River and the Tocantins River.