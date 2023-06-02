The Company signed up 2 vice-presidents as independent directors; Eletrobras states that the indication is consistent with the Law of State-Owned Companies

A Eletrobras dribbled the understanding of the governance of the Electronuclear and expanded its power on the Board of Directors of the state-owned company. The privatized company managed, on April 27, to sign 2 of its vice-presidents as independent directors at Eletronuclear, despite contrary recommendation of the state’s governance.

When it was privatized, Eletrobras entered into a shareholders’ agreement with ENBPar (Empresa Brasileira de Participações em Energia Nuclear e Binacional) which allowed the company to appoint Eletronuclear’s Chief Financial Officer and 2 independent board members.

On March 20, the company nominated Camila Gualda Sampaio Araújo and Élio Gil Meirelles Wolff for independent vacancies. Camila is Vice President of Governance, Risk and Compliance, while Élio is Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Eletrobras.

An opinion dated April 25 prepared by the Novotny Advogados office informed that the 2 could not be considered independent, since they are employees of Eletrobras. The indication would go against what is stipulated in the State Law and in the decree that regulates it.

“The appointment to the Board of Directors of ETN [Eletronuclear] of people who have been, or still are, employees or directors of Eletrobrás in the last 3 years does not appear to meet director independence requirements ”, states the opinion to which the Power360 had access.

O Power360 found that Eletronuclear’s Eligibility Committee and Board of Directors followed the understanding and recommended the ineligibility of nominations, in meetings on April 27.

But, in an ordinary meeting held on the same day (April 27), the shareholders decided to approve the nominations, despite the decisions of the committee and the board. Eletrobras holds 67.95% of Eletronuclear’s share capital and ENBPar, 32.05%.

When contacted, Eletrobras told the report that the nominations are in accordance with the State-Owned Companies Law.

The company claims that a section of the legislation “considers directors elected by minority shareholders to be independent”. According to Eletrobras, the company is not affiliated with Eletronuclear, but a minority shareholder, which would not fit the prohibition indicated by the legal opinion. Read Eletrobras’ full response at the end of this report.

According to the opinion,say that those elected by minority shareholders should be considered as independent members of the Board of Directors […] does not mean creating a hypothesis to exclude the application of independence requirements”.

In practice, with the nomination, the 2 vice presidents of Eletrobras now occupy two of the 7 seats on the Board of Directors. The independent directors are also members of 2 important committees in Eletronuclear’s structure: Fiscal and Audit.

Eletrobras gains more power on the Board of Directors at a time when the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) is defining the modeling of the energy tariff for Angra 3. The tariff will remunerate the state-owned company for the generated energy and pay for the financing for the conclusion of the works of the plant.

Angra 3 has been under construction since 1984 and depends on funding of R$ 17 billion in investments for completion. With the privatization, Eletrobras committed to grant guarantees for the financing coordinated by the BNDES and loans to Eletronuclear for the conclusion of the works of the plant.

Here is the full text of Eletrobras’ response to Poder360:

“The appointment of Eletrobras is based on the provisions of paragraph 4. of art. 22 of the State-Owned Companies Law, which considers directors elected by minority shareholders as independent. As Eletrobras is a minority shareholder, and not an affiliated company of Eletronuclear, article 22, paragraph 1, item IV of the same State Companies Law does not apply.”