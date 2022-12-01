Executives at Eletrobras decided last Tuesday, the 22nd, to increase a salary adjustment, which would increase the remuneration of employees to 3,576% in senior positions at the company.

During an extraordinary general meeting, it was decided which board members would receive the highest raise in the company, which would go from R$5,440 to R$200,000. The president of Eletrobras, Wilson Ferreira Júnior, collected a salary increase from R$52,300 to R$300,000 per month.

An increase in payments was made in April 2022, but has not been implemented. Eletrobras is going through a privatization process, which was officially completed in June of this year.

In total, the company must spend R$ 35.9 million with the increase in monthly payments. Previously scheduled expenses, in April of this year, provided for an amount of R$ 15.4 million in salary increases.

The new payment plans take place after the privatization process of the energy company. Executive salaries have been frozen since 2015.

The readjustment should take effect this year, and will be valid until March 2023, when a new meeting should be called for the year.

Eletrobras is going through a cost reduction process due to the privatization process of the state-owned company. In early November, the company started the voluntary dismissal process for employees, which could affect more than 2,000 workers and cost the company BRL 1 billion.