Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/19/2024 – 13:06

After carrying out Voluntary Dismissal Programs (PDVs), Eletrobras launched, last week, an Incentivized Consensual Dismissal Program to assist employees who want to leave the company, but did not qualify for the PDVs. The program is limited to employees who signed the new Collective Labor Agreement (ACT 2024-26).

“At this time, membership is limited to professionals from Eletrobras Eletronorte, located in the State of Amazonas, and professionals from Eletrobras Chesf, located in the States of Alagoas, Bahia, Ceará, Paraíba, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte and Sergipe, which are the bases that signed the new collective agreement with the company”, Eletrobras informed employees on the 14th.

The incentives include the payment of one year of fixed remuneration, “so that interested professionals can organize their career transition”; compensation with a ceiling of R$500,000; and a health plan for 9 months. Without the program, the dismissal would be made without compensation and the health plan would be extended for a maximum of 3 months, compared Eletrobras.

The deadline for applications for the new program ends on August 30. The company may or may not accept the dismissal of each employee, and the deadline for voluntary dismissals will be September 30, extendable until October 30 in exceptional cases, the company said.