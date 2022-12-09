RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Eletrobras recorded the adherence of 2,462 employees to the Voluntary Dismissal Plan (PDV) launched on October 31, equivalent to 90% of those eligible, the company told Reuters on Friday.

The information confirms an article published earlier by Reuters, based on a company source.

In the report, Reuters also reported that the electric company is studying the possibility of a new program in 2023 to reach the number of workers it considers ideal to increase efficiency, according to the source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

On this topic, Eletrobras only replied that “there is no forecast for launching a new POS until the end of the year”, after being consulted.

(By Rodrigo Viga Gaier; text by Marta Nogueira)