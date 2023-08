Eletrobras informed a moment ago that Carla Dodsworth Albano Miller will occupy the position of Investor Relations (IR) director starting next Monday, the 21st. September 1st.

Carla Albano holds a degree in Economics and a Master’s in Administration/Finance from PUC-Rio, in addition to an MBA in Corporate Finance from IBMEC. She has been general manager of IR at Vale and executive manager of IR at Petrobras.



