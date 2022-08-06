





Eletrobras held today (5th) an extraordinary general meeting (AGE) of the company’s shareholders, which defined the composition of the company’s new Board of Directors. After the meeting, the new collegiate elected Wilson Ferreira Junior as president of the company and Ivan Monteiro as chairman of the board.

Monteiro was president of Petrobras and is currently chairman of the Board of Directors of Credit Suisse in Brazil. Ferreira Junior returns to the presidency of Eletrobras, which he commanded from July 2016 to March 2021, when he led the company’s organizational and financial restructuring process. Rodrigo Limp, current president of the company, was also confirmed as Director of Regulation and Institutional Relations, a position he has held on an interim basis since July. Ferreira Junior and Limp should take office by September 20th.

In the assembly, only one slate, composed of ten members, ran for the election. In addition to Monteiro, the owners of common shares nominated: Carlos Augusto Leone Piani, Marcelo Gasparino, Marisete Pereira, Octavio Cortes Pereira Lopes and Vicente Falconi, all new names, for the board. Three members, also appointed by the holders of common shares, are being reappointed for a new term: Daniel Alves Ferreira, Felipe Villela Dias and Marcelo de Siqueira Freitas. The employee representative councilor, Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira, remains in office. Pedro Batista de Lima Filho was nominated by the owners of preferred shares.

In addition to defining the composition of the Board of Directors, the proposal presented by shareholders was also approved to set a term for the term of office of the new directors, exceptionally, until the annual general meeting to be held in 2025, as authorized in the Exchange’s Corporate Governance Regulations. de Valores do Brasil (B3).







