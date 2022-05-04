The increase will be made through the issuance of 13.9 million shares in the amount of R$ 138.35 each

Eletrobras issued a statement this Tuesday (May 3, 2022) informing that the increase in the share capital of Eletronorte by R$ 1.9 billion was approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE). Here’s the intact of the communiqué.

The capital increase will be made through the issuance of 13.9 million shares worth R$138.35 each – based on the par value of the share in September 2021.

The shares will be integrated by the company with the normative common shares it holds in Norte Energia SA (NESA), which are worth 15% of the share capital. Through this operation, Eletrobras will no longer have a direct interest of 15% in NESA and will have an indirect interest of 49.98% in Eletronorte (34.98%) and Chesf (15%).

With the capitalization, Eletronorte’s share capital will increase from R$ 11.5 billion to R$ 13.4 billion. The number of normative common shares will also have a significant increase, going from 154,093,501 to 168,044,751 shares.

The completion of the operation is conditional on obtaining consent from Nesa’s financing and onlending banks.