(Reuters) – Eletrobras’ board of directors approved on Friday a new program to buy back common and preferred shares, according to a statement from the company to the market.

According to the document, the program foresees the acquisition of up to 197.72 million common shares and up to 26.87 million preferred shares B, representing 10% of the total shares in circulation of each class and type.

The buyback program is valid for 18 months, the energy company said.



