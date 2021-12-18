Eletrobras informed this Friday, the 17th, through a relevant fact, that it has approved the Business and Management Master Plan 2022-2026. It contemplates the capitalization of the company, of the Council of the Investment Partnership Program (CPPI), which deals with the modeling of the privatization of Eletrobras.

Among the goals for 2022, the company includes 164 megawatts (MW) generation expansion and 193 kilometers of transmission expansion. In addition, also for next year, the company intends to have revenue from other businesses of 3.47% in relation to recurring revenue.

Strategic guidelines and objectives

Among the strategic guidelines, Eletrobras intends to multiply the generation of value and expand the investment capacity; creating value by increasing the efficiency of Generation & Transmission (G&T) assets and consolidating leadership in the segment, with a focus on clean energy; lead sales with attractive margins and efficient risk management; and investing in new businesses focused on energy, participating in the consolidation of the sector. Eletrobras’ goal is to be among the Top 3 of the IEE (Electric Energy Index) of B3.

Among the strategic objectives, the company mentioned optimizing the capital structure of the Eletrobras System and the economic-financial performance of G&T2 assets; ; expand investment capacity; expand generation, prioritizing clean energy and gas-fired thermal opportunities; expand transmission, with a focus on value creation; diversify the customer base, expanding its operations in energy retail; in addition to developing the energy trading segment, among other points.

