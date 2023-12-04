Company signed an agreement with the bank to develop decarbonization projects in the Amazon and recovery of river basins

A Eletrobras and the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) signed this Monday (Dec 4, 2023) a cooperation agreement to invest R$ 10 billion in decarbonization projects in the Amazon and recovery of river basins.

The partnership was signed during COP28 (2023 United Nations Conference on Climate Change), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The forecast is that the contribution to sustainability actions will be made over 10 years, in 2033.

The focus of cooperation is on developing environmental restoration partnerships to boost resources that will be invested in regional funds. The partnership’s horizon of actions includes decarbonization plans in the Amazon region, improving the navigability of the Madeira and Tocantins rivers, and projects to connect isolated communities.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, participated in the signing of a cooperation agreement. The ministry was at the forefront of the rapprochement negotiations between Eletrobras and BNDES.

Silveira stated that this is the first of many agreements that the ministry encourages companies to sign with the development bank. According to the minister, initiatives focused on developing sustainability projects will have the support of the ministry, as they are aligned with the government’s new energy policy.

“At this COP, we are all effectively committed to the sustainability and development of our country. More than words, we are seeing concrete actions to move from speech to practice. The agreement between BNDES and Eletrobras has the support of the Ministry of Mines and Energy because it aligns with our energy policy. Whenever we synergize our actions in this way, we strengthen the foundations for Brazil’s development”said Silveira.