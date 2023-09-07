Eletrobras communicated this Wednesday, the 6th, that it became aware of a new judicial decision within the scope of the Collective Bargaining, pending at the Superior Labor Court (TST), regarding the Voluntary Dismissal Plan (PDV) implemented this year. A conciliation hearing was scheduled for September 13th.

Considering the content of this decision and the one issued on September 4, Eletrobras informed that the dismissals of all employees who adhered to the PDV, and whose homologation has not yet been carried out, are suspended for 15 days from the first decision.



