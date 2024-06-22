Have you ever thought that elephants might have the ability to abstract thinking? Well, a recent study suggests just that. African elephants not only make sounds to communicate, but they use Custom ‘voice labels’ which function as real names, just like we humans do.

Elephants calling each other by name: surprising behavior

According to research published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, researchers at Colorado State University, in collaboration with Save the Elephants and ElephantVoices, have discovered that these majestic animals are capable of creating unique sounds to identify other individuals. These sounds are not simple imitations, but distinctive signs which represent an advanced level of communication.

A hint of abstract thinking?

This ability to use specific sounds as names suggest that elephants can process complex thoughts and abstract. It’s a behavior which brings them closer Very more to us than we could imagine, showing that their cognitive world is rich and sophisticated.

What do you think of this incredible discovery? Leave a comment and let us know your opinion!