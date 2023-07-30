Home page World

Kilian Bäuml

In a small town in southern Italy, an elephant walks from the beach to the street to the supermarket. But where did the pachyderm come from?

Amantea – A wild animal that roams the streets of Europe, this may sound familiar to some people. After all, it was only a few days ago that a lion was said to have been sighted in Berlin – even if the sighting later turned out to be a wild boar. There is a similar situation in Italy, although there is much better footage here. This time it’s really a wild animal: an elephant is on the move in Italy.

Free-roaming elephant on the road in Italy: the pachyderm on the beach and on the street

In the region of Calabria, in southern Italy, an elephant took a walk through a small town, according to several media reports. One person spotted the elephant on a street and shared the sighting on the social media platform Twitter.

Several pictures of the elephant are circulating on social media, so he was apparently first in a parking lot on the beach and then walked across a street and is said to have even crossed a roundabout. But where did the elephant suddenly come from?

Elephant walks free in small Italian town – not for the first time this year

A circus performed in the small Italian town of Amantea, as reported by several media – the elephant is said to have escaped from there. The employees are said to have found the elephant in a supermarket parking lot and then accompanied it back to the circus. According to the newspaper Crown meanwhile it was feared that the smells of the supermarket would attract the elephant and he could help himself to the fruit and vegetable counter. Ultimately, however, neither people nor objects nor the animal itself were harmed.

In fact, this is not the first free-roaming elephant in Italy. A conspecific of the pachyderm walked the streets near Rome just a few weeks ago. (kiba)