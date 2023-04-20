Elephant seals are sleepyheads when on land: they can doze for up to 14 hours a day. But when they are thrown into the sea, where they spend months feeding, they become the mammal that sleeps the least of those that have been studied. They hardly spend two hours a day sleeping and they do not sleep in a row, they do so in brief periods of 10 minutes between immersions. A study with hundreds of these mammals and a range of advanced technology has shown that this extreme pattern is the safest way they have found to feed and rest while avoiding their only two impressive predators, the orcas and the white shark.

Although it is not entirely clear why we sleep, what does seem to be is that it is a universal need in the animal kingdom. More or less, but all animals sleep. Some, like the koala or the sloth, can do it for more than 20 hours a day. It also seems clear that you cannot live without sleep. And everything indicates that those hours of sleep have a restorative effect, strengthen the immune system and help the brain to put things in order. Hence the interest of biologists in knowing how much the species in their environment sleep. It can help to get to know the animals better and, in addition, to know more about this physiological obligation.

“Until now, it was not known how and when marine mammals sleep in the sea and how our activities as humans might affect their ability to sleep,” says Jessica Kendall-Bar, a marine biologist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, from the University of California at San Diego (United States). “Previous studies had only analyzed their sleep in captivity, but it is clear that this does not accurately represent how they sleep in the wild,” adds the scientist, first author of This research, recently published in Science.

Less than 100 kilometers from Californian cities as populated as San Francisco or San José (about two million inhabitants between them), there is one of the largest colonies of northern elephant seals (Mirounga angustirostris). Every year they come to the beaches of the new year state park more than 10,000 specimens to mate and breed. From the phocid family, they are enormous seals, with males weighing up to seven tons, rivaling land elephants in size. Much is known about their behavior on land, but these mammals spend most of the year, up to eight months, on long sea voyages throughout the North Pacific in search of food. Elephant seals spend most of that time diving, going deep into the sea to catch squid and fish, including small sharks. They only come to the surface for a minute or two to breathe and recharge their lungs. And in all that time, it was not known how, when or where they sleep.

“Normally, each adult female dive lasts about 30 minutes, although the juveniles have shorter dives,” says Kendall-Bar. “Depending on the age of the animal, they sleep about 10 minutes. Their naps are proportionally scaled, such that the average underwater sleep duration for juveniles was 5-10 minutes, while adult females had 10-minute naps with approximately another 10 minutes for descent and 10 minutes for descent. ascent,” he details. In a daily cycle, elephant seals sleep less than two hours a day, and young females even less.

To find out all that, Kendall-Bar and her colleagues devised a complex tracking and monitoring system. They designed neoprene helmets capable of performing both electroencephalograms (brain) and electrocardiograms (for heart rate). They also fitted some 340 adult seals with devices to record their position, depth or orientation (GPS, gyroscope, accelerometer…) In this way, they were able to estimate what sleep was like in those short periods of time. Like humans and the vast majority of animals for which there is information, these phocids have polyphasic sleep. That is, they have at least two phases, a first called slow wave sleep (SWS) and a second, rapid eye movement sleep (or REM phase).

The technology carried by the elephants made it possible to observe that, in some of the dives, they entered the SWS phase while descending while maintaining their position. But, after a while, they began to fall in a spiral, slowly, like leaves falling from the tree, and finally ending up face up on the seabed or floating. They had entered REM sleep, the deepest sleep. After two or three refreshing minutes, they would wake up and slowly rise to the surface to breathe. “They slept at a depth of up to 377 meters from the surface. Generally, these naps began around 60 to 100 meters, below the photic zone. [donde llega la luz solar]. Although killer whales and sharks could theoretically dive to those depths, they probably spend most of their time hunting marine mammals near the surface, where they can see them best. Therefore, the dark depths where elephant seals sleep are likely to be safer for them.”

Many of their sleeping dives are associated with taking time to digest their prey.” Daniel Costa, a biologist at the University of California at Santa Cruz

University of California Santa Cruz biologist and senior author of this study, Daniel Costa, adds to safety, the need to take a nap after eating: “In a previous study, we saw that the same areas where elephant seals sleep are the areas where they dive to feed more successfully. We believe that many of their sleeping dives are associated with taking time to digest their prey. During sleep drift dives, the seal is able to focus the flow of blood and oxygen into its gastrointestinal tract to process food, rather than using it to propel itself through the water in search of prey. These animals have a finite amount of oxygen in their bodies on each dive, so they need to distribute it to be more efficient.”

Another piece of information highlights the role of predators. Using GPS, the researchers were able to see that the elephant seals slept less the closer they were to their base on Año Nuevo and the closer to shore their dives were. As they got further away, their dreams became longer and more frequent. “We suspect that it is because there are more predators in the coastal zone. White sharks are more common near the Año Nuevo colony. In the middle of the Pacific, the risk of encountering a shark or an orca is much lower. So the elephant seals are safer out there,” says Costa.

“There is a relationship between body size and sleep, the bigger, the less daily amount of sleep” Paul Manger, Professor at the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa

With these data, the sea elephant supersedes (or at most ties) the animal that until now was believed to sleep less, the terrestrial elephant. Despite sharing a name, both species are not related beyond being the two mammals. They called the sailor an elephant because of its enormous size and because it had a kind of trunk. As for sleeping, there are studies with elephants since the 30s of the last century. But almost all of them are in captivity and, when captured, all the animals for which there is data tend to sleep more. But in 2017, a study with a pair of matriarchs from the Chobe National Park (Botswana) showed that, on average, they slept about two hours a day.

In his conclusions, that work explained the short sleep of the elephants by the risk of being attacked by lions, but especially by the need to feed and their enormous size. Professor Paul Manger of the University of the Witwatersrand (South Africa), author of the study with elephants, insists on the size factor: “There is a relationship between body size and sleep, in which, the larger the body, the less is the daily amount of sleep. Both elephant seals and African elephants are large animals, so they will tend to sleep less, ”he says in an email. As for which one sleeps less, Manger is clear, his elephants, the terrestrial ones: “When they are in the sea, these creatures sleep two hours a day, but when they are on land they sleep more than ten hours! It is very different from the African elephant that only sleeps two hours a day for the whole time.”

Birds that prefer mating to sleeping In the animal kingdom, everyone sleeps, but each species does so in its own way. Among hominids, they all do the same: cyclically daily and have polyphasic sleep. Regarding the duration, the ones that sleep the least are humans and chimpanzees and the ones that sleep the most, the gorillas, with half a day taking a nap. But the wonder is not among the primates. Many four-legged animals sleep standing up, like elephants, although they also occasionally do so reclining. From an evolutionary standpoint, doing so gives you an advantage should predators attack. Until the terrestrial and marine elephants superseded them, the mammals that slept the least were domestic horses, which sufficed for two and a half hours a day. Other species, like many ruminants like cows, are capable of eating (more like chewing and ruminating) while they sleep. Birds share with mammals the need to sleep and some general characteristics. But they also have extreme patterns. Many of the migratory species are able to fly half asleep: while one hemisphere of the brain and the left eye are active, the other hemisphere sleeps. But there are birds that go even further. The pelagic frigate bird, a coastal bird that spends up to two weeks out at sea, is able to fly while both cerebral hemispheres are asleep. Even more impressive, according to a 2016 study, on these journeys he reduced the time spent sleeping to 40 minutes a day on average. But for extreme, the behavior of the pectoral sandpiper, which nests in the Arctic. A work published in Science a few years ago it showed that the males barely sleep in the three weeks that the mating and rutting season usually lasts.

