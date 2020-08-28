It is the first verdict of its kind in an environmental crimes case.

A Congolese court sentenced to thirty years of forced labor a notorious poacher who had been raging for more than ten years in the Nouabalé Ndoki National Park, in the north of the country.

Mobanza Mobembo Gerard, nicknamed the “butcher of Nouabalé Ndoki” was tried by a criminal court in a region north of Brazzaville. The 35-year-old man from neighboring Congo was found guilty of criminal association, attempted murder, slaughter of protected species and hunting with weapons of war. He was sentenced to thirty years of forced labor. Unheard of in Congo, where environmental crimes are tried in civilian courts with a maximum sentence of five years.

Judgment sends an extremely strong message that shows wildlife crimes will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted at the highest levelEmma Stokes, Regional Director of the NGO Wildlife Conservation Society

The accused man had been leading poaching expeditions since 2008. He would be responsible for the death of more than 500 pachyderms, according to the American NGO Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) which manages the Nouabalé Ndoki park. listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The partnership between Congo and WCS has made it possible to conserve the 4,000 square kilometers of tropical forests and the elephants therein, as RFI points out.

The Congo is home to 20% of the elephant population of Africa’s tropical forests, which in all number some 40,000 pachyderms. There were twice as many ten years ago, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society website.