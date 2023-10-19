Super Mario Bros. Wonder isn’t even out yet, but it’s safe to say Elephant Mario has already stolen the show for most of us.

Donlan summed it up in his Super Mario Bros. Wonder review for us: “But Elephant Mario is the star. What a guy.”

Nintendo apparently knew Elephant Mario would be a big hit with fans, as there’s already a plush in the works by regular official collaborator Sanei Bokei, due for release in January 2024.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Super Mario Bros. Wonder new gameplay and impressionsWatch on YouTube

Sanei announced the plush earlier today on X (née Twitter). Elephant Mario will stand at 26cm tall, 15cm wide and 14cm deep, so he’s a pretty chonky size!

He’ll cost 3300 Japanese Yen (about £18) for those of you who are interested in getting one. Sanei hasn’t announced any other elephant plushies for Luigi, Peach, Daisy, or the Toads, but I’m sure they’d prove popular too.

There’s not long left to go before we’ll be able to run around in Super Mario Bros. Wonder as Elephant Mario ourselves, as the game is out tomorrow. If you want to play it fresh, watch out for spoilers online. You’re probably good to read about potty-mouthed flowers modded into the game, though!