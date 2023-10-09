Elephant hunting for $30,000 – it’s possible in Botswana. A conversation with the country’s president about the suffering of farmers and European mistakes.

bOtswana has been a constitutional democracy since independence from British colonial rule in 1966, making it the oldest democracy on the African continent. Mokgweetsi Masisi has been the country’s president since 2018. Botswana, says Masisi, is one of the most stable countries on the African continent and on par with the most reliable nations in the world. The country lies between Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa. Two million inhabitants share an area of ​​582,000 square kilometers, which is the size of France. Part of the great diversity of wildlife includes 130,000 elephants, the largest population in Africa. Because there are only 500,000 elephants left on the continent, which was once home to twenty million of these animals, hunting has been prohibited in Botswana for several years. But since 2019, 280 elephants have been released for shooting every year. Masisi finds the threat from European countries to ban trophy imports completely unjustified.

Mr. President, not even one percent of Germany is wilderness, and around 6.5 percent of the area is subject to nature conservation regulations. What is it like in Botswana?