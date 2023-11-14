With the blouse open and the hair in the wind. A tuk-tuk ride by three Brabant travelers in the south of Sri Lanka suddenly turned from completely carefree into a major shock moment. A gigantic elephant emerged from the bushes along the road and targeted the Asian tricycle of Tim, Max and Jeroen. “That was quite a panic.”
Sander Verrips
