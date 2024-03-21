After persistent complaints from environmentalists about the conditions in which the elephant Annie in Moreno Lakes, Jaliscoyou have finally begun your journey towards a new home and the opportunity for another life in the Mexico City.

This Wednesday, March 20, Annie began her transfer to the San Juan de Aragón Zooin Mexico City, in an operation coordinated by the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa).

From Jalisco to CDMX: Elephant Annie is on her way to her new home. Photo: Special.

Abandoned elephant Annie rescued

The story of Annie, an African elephant, took a turn when she was secured last February on a property in Jalisco, where He was in a small space surrounded by camper vans.. Allegedly abandoned by circus workersAnnie was placed in the custody of Profepa, which quickly mobilized to guarantee her a more suitable environment.

Annie's change of residence took place after the use of animals in circuses was prohibited, leaving many animals in a situation of uncertainty. The new law, promoted by the PVEM in 2015, marked a milestone in animal protection in the country, but left challenges for the relocation or whereabouts of said animals that were left stranded.

San Juan de Aragón Zoo, new home for elephant Annie

Profepa, in collaboration with the San Juan de Aragón Zoo, carried out the notification and transfer process for Annie, ensuring her well-being at each stage of the process.

Specialists from the zoo located in the GAM mayor's office were in charge of handling and transporting the elephant, using a container specially designed to minimize the animal's stress during the trip.

The procedure, which included strategically placing the container next to Annie's cage so she could become familiar with it, was supervised by members of the National Guard to ensure a safe and smooth transfer.