The French-Dominican deputy Eléonore Caroit (Paris, 39 years old) has an active agenda on Latin American issues in the French National Assembly, which will resume its sessions at the beginning of October after the legislative elections in July, in which the French citizens stopped the extreme right in the second round. Caroit travels constantly to Latin America and has visited Mexico this week. In an interview with EL PAÍS in a café in the vain Polanco neighborhood of the Mexican capital, Caroit admits that she was afraid that the ultras would win in the legislative elections. “Yes, I feared it. I think we all feared it. The only clear lesson from this electoral process is that there is a majority of French people who do not want the extreme right in power,” explains the legislator.

Caroit says that the “political crisis” in France could last for “several more weeks,” but her eyes are on other crises of a different magnitude: those in Latin America, mainly the one unleashed in Venezuela after the electoral process whose result is disputed by the opposition in that country. The legislator affirms that once the Assembly resumes its sessions, she will promote a resolution to condemn the repression unleashed by the Government of Nicolás Maduro and demand transparency in the electoral process “in order to recognize the winner of the election.” In this interview, the legislator elected by the second constituency of the French Abroad for the period 2022-2027 talks about Venezuela, the regime of Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua and the humanitarian disaster in Haiti.

Ask. The European Parliament has recognised Edmundo González as the “legitimate president of Venezuela”. What is the position of the French Assembly?

Answer. We have a somewhat complex political situation, because Parliament has not resumed its session after the dissolution that took place in June. There has not yet been a statement from Parliament, but I am promoting and leading it with a resolution proposal to do two things: condemn everything that is happening in terms of repression and violation of human rights by the Maduro regime and request that there be transparency in the electoral process. The request is that the minutes be published in order to recognize the winner of the election.

P. Do you know how far the negotiations between the European Union to reach an agreement with the Government of Nicolás Maduro have gone?

R. I have no information on this. I know that there is a very strong intention on the part of Josep Borrell. [alto representante de la Unión Europea para Asuntos Exteriores] and in general of the European Union, so that this situation is not left as it is, so that we are not left powerless in the face of what is happening today in Venezuela.

P. What is the position of the French Government?

R. The French government has made several statements in this regard, requesting the minutes, an end to the arbitrary repression, the persecution of journalists, everything that is happening today in Venezuela. There has been a clear position on the part of the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

P. Do you think Europe should play a strong role in reaching an agreement with the Maduro government?

R. It has to play it, because Europe has a position that is a little different from that of the United States, due to the geographical and geopolitical context, and France in particular. In France there is a desire to respect human rights and democracy, although there is no internal pressure from the Venezuelan diaspora, as there may perhaps be in other places, as the Maduro regime has denounced. Here there is truly a genuine desire to be a balancing power and to allow us to get out of this situation that is no longer sustainable, and above all there is support from the Venezuelan people.

P. Another country facing a difficult situation is Nicaragua. President Daniel Ortega has imprisoned hundreds of dissidents, exiled many others and stripped them of their nationality. Is there an official position from the French Parliament on what is happening in Nicaragua?

R. Yes. Before the dissolution, I had obtained the signatures of many parliamentarians and I was going to present a resolution to the vote to condemn the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo. One of the main focuses was the issue of the loss of nationality. I know that Spain made an official statement, in France, as far as I know, there has not been a similar statement, so it was very important for me that Parliament be able to do so and that is why, since the session begins on October 1, my two priorities are precisely Nicaragua and Venezuela, that these two resolutions can be observed and voted on quickly.

P. Have you been able to visit Nicaragua?

R. No, because I think they won’t let me in, because I’ve had a very strong position on this matter. I’ve had messages that I’m not a welcome person, because I’ve been very vocal about the situation of Daniel Ortega’s regime.

P. We are seeing a rise of authoritarian governments in Latin America, such as President Milei in Argentina, or Nayib Bukele in El Salvador. How do you see the political situation in the region at the moment?

R. It is complex, because they are authoritarianisms of a different nature and ideologies and they also have impacts on the lives of people that are different. Also because they are regimes that have been in power for a shorter time. I think that they are not comparable in that sense. Yes, I denounce the forms of authoritarianism, the arbitrary detentions, the lack of rule of law, but obviously I do not put them all on the same level. I think that Latin America has movements that may seem a bit paradoxical, because there have also been very strong advances in terms of human rights, of recognition of gender rights, at the same time that authoritarian regimes have come to power. We must always maintain pressure to ensure that human rights are respected. An issue that is extremely important to me, and that occurs throughout Latin America, is the persecution of environmental defenders, because there is a desire to silence them.

P. Guatemala and Mexico are considered to be among the most dangerous countries for environmentalists. What is France doing to protect them?

R. I think that what is very important for France and for Europe is to listen to these people and for them to know that in a certain way they can warn us, not only in their country, where there can sometimes be a threat, but at an international level. There are various bodies both in the European Parliament and in the different countries and we, the parliamentarians, are there to listen to them and to receive them. I have received several of these environmental defenders in the French National Assembly to give them a voice and to be able to denounce the persecutions of which they are victims.

P. An issue of great concern in Latin America is the promotion of an anti-immigrant discourse, driven by the extreme right in Europe. What is your position as a French parliamentarian?

R. It is very complex. In Europe we have a free movement zone, the Schengen Area, which has brought incredible progress over the last few decades, because it has allowed us to move and work in different European countries in a totally free manner, but it has made countries feel that they have lost a bit of that sovereign prerogative, which is the control of their borders. We know that many countries are going backwards a bit and that they want to have control of the borders. I am not shocked that there is a slightly stronger control of the borders, because I believe that one way to protect migrants who arrive is to give them decent conditions for integration and to not be at the mercy of human trafficking.

P. How can migration control be achieved without affecting migrants or generating discontent among citizens in their countries?

R. It is important that the countries of the European Union can control the flow of migrants arriving in their territory. Controlling means being able to say that we are going to put a limit on the flows, because beyond a certain limit we will not be in a position to receive them with dignity. We must also dissociate economic migration from asylum. I think it is important to maintain the right to asylum very strongly, to maintain a very large openness in relation to those who come as refugees. Now, within economic migration, it is important to see how the migrants who are already there are integrated, to give them papers so that they can work, because there is nothing worse than these people being in the territory living a de facto situation. It is also important to see how many immigrants are going to be brought and in which sectors and how they are given decent living conditions.

P. You are also a Dominican national. The Dominican Republic is facing a tense situation due to the humanitarian crisis in Haiti, its neighbor. What role should France play in this crisis, given that Haiti was a French colony?

R. For me, the underlying issue is how to give Haiti the means and the capacity to create institutions to allow its economy to really develop again, to prosper politically and obviously to end the security crisis, which is one of the main reasons for this wave of migration.

P. What is France doing in particular to deal with this crisis?

A. France was particularly involved in helping the Haitian National Police, providing training and resources to the police, because it believes that the solution really has to come from Haiti and the best way is to help Haitians to have the capacity to respond. This help has its limits, because we see that today the police force in Haiti is very few and often the police who are trained by this French aid end up migrating to the United States. This aid ultimately does not meet its initial objective. France has been part of the discussions that have taken place at the level of the United Nations and will contribute to the international force organized by the UN. I believe, and I say this with complete freedom as a French parliamentarian, that France can and should do more for Haiti. Part of my mandate and my political action has been to emphasize that France has the responsibility to help and to ensure that the Haitian crisis can be resolved quickly.

P. A historical responsibility. What do you think of the criticism levelled at France for what has been described as the plundering and destruction of Haiti during colonial times?

R. I can understand that to a certain extent. I think that when one deals with historical issues, one has to be extremely precise and understand the circumstances in which the events took place. Unfortunately, today history is often manipulated by different political currents. I am very cautious about these issues, but having said that, I think that we also have a relationship of brotherhood, a common history and we also have a duty as human beings to make this country succeed.

