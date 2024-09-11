A whole life, that of Eleonora Zanondedicated to the care of sick and disabled dogs, culminating with the foundation of the family home “Cloud Rainbow”aimed specifically at our dear four-legged friends who are most in need of care.

Eleonora Zanon dies after a long illness

Located in Pensin the province of Rimini, Eleonora’s family home has always been ready to welcome with love and affection all the animals in difficulty. A wonderful existence dedicated to the volunteer that, however, ended too soon. Eleonora had in fact been ill for some time and unfortunately, just in these last hours, her life ended after a long and difficult fight against a terrible disease.

Eleonora Zanon’s heartfelt plea for help

“No one should die alone”: this has always been the mantra around which the foundation lived and moved “Cloud Rainbow” founded by Eleonora.

Unfortunately, however, the inexorable advance of the disease forced the woman to make a heartfelt appeal for help to her Facebook community to contribute to supporting her beloved foundation. This is the message she published last May:

“Keep helping us, don’t abandon us please!!! It’s been a year since the diagnosis that changed my life, Francesco’s life and the life of many furry children who live in symbiosis with us. As many of you now know, I am fighting against metastatic stage IV cancer and I have just finished the third cycle of the second chemotherapy (6 devastating cycles of chemoimmunotherapy have unfortunately not had the desired effect). These are very hard treatments to face, but I have no other chance of defeating the disease. I am fighting with all my strength to bear all this and I do it for the

my children, I fight for them, my smile depends on them, my life depends on them.”

Eleonora Zanon disappeared at 51

And he continued by confessing:

“I am no longer able to work and all the personal income that allowed me, with so many sacrifices, to provide for so many elderly and disabled dogs that have no one is no longer there.

You can imagine my state of mind and the uncertainty about the future of our family home…it is consuming me and everything will vanish if we do not have constant support from all of you, that is the truth. Only with your help will our family home survive!”

The foundation’s dog food drive

The entire community has joined together in painful mourning for the premature passing of Eleonora Zanon. Friends and volunteers of the foundation have set up a food gathering to ensure adequate assistance to the facility’s furry guests, currently 60 in total.

Numerous messages of closeness expressed by users on social media:

“The world of volunteering has lost a special woman who has given all her love and care to many elderly, terminally ill and disabled dogs, never sparing herself even during her illness. Have a good trip Eleonora from us and all the furry friends of the world”.