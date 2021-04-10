Actress Eleonora Wexler, who iIt will interpret the mother of the first trans girl who obtained in Argentina a DNI according to her gender identity In the film that Federico Palazzo will begin to shoot based on the story told in the book Yo nena, yo princesa, he remarked that “testimonies like this have to come to light in a film so that freedom, non-discrimination and listening reach Many people”.

“There is a long way to go, we have a sexist society, with certain mandates, and although there is a lot of ground, one observes what spaces do trans people have within society and it is worth asking: what job do they have? Why do they generally prostitute themselves? What is their life expectancy? We have to continue working, there is a ground gained but it is still missing “, stressed Eleonora Wexler.

The movie Me baby, me princess, which will include in its cast Juan Palomino, Fabián Vena, Paola Barrientos, Mauricio Dayub, Valentina Bassi, María Onetto and Muriel Santa Ana, among others, is based on the autobiographical book written by Gabriela mansilla about her story and that of her trans daughter Luana, the first case of gender identity recognition under the Argentine Gender Identity Law.

Eleonora Wexler was moved to read “Me baby, me princess.” Photo Ariel Grinberg

Gabriela understands that neither doctors nor psychologists find the cause of the ailments of one of her twin sons. Desperate, she walks and looks for solutions until discovers that Manuel does not identify with the sex assigned to him at birth. She is a trans girl.

“Gabriela did not understand what was happening, she let herself be carried away by an inner voice,” Wexler told about the story of the woman who will play in the film. different psychologists who did 28,000 neurological studies, her hair fell out, they took her to the dermatologist, to the clinic, they gave her a few drops and Luana manifested, her position was very clear, her identity was very strong from a very young age “.

In 2013 “Lulú” received the world’s first ID for a 6-year-old trans girl and the book Me baby, me princess he promoted the creation of “Civil Association Childhoods Free”.

Gabriela Mansilla with her children. Photo Lucia Merle

Recently, the president of the CHA (Argentine Homosexual Community) referred to this film on her Instagram account and stressed that “has the objective of making visible, raising awareness and recognizing the right to identity of children trans and transvestites; and prepare society to embrace with love and tenderness. “

In this regard, shortly after starting filming with protocols and without a defined release date, Wexler prepares to embody a character who, he admits, “went through it completely.”

-How does this proposal arrive?

-It was all very fast. With Federico Palazzo we had worked together making a strip (Blow to the heart) and a unit (Welcome brian). He recently told me “I want you to read this” and I ended up moved, excited. I had not read Gabriela’s book, which later I had the pleasure and honor of meeting her, also Luana, her brother Elías, Gabriela’s mother. She did not know the case in detail either, she had the record that it had happened but she was not soaked.

– How was the approach to the case to put together the role?

– It involved knowing worlds that he did not know or played by ear. Gabriela had the generosity to welcome me into her home, she dedicated her book to me, I met Luana, I chatted with her, I met her brother, to his grandmother, also to Isabella, the trans girl who plays Luana, with whom we have an amazing bond and we are rehearsing with her, with Juan Palomino, who plays my husband, with Valentina Bassi who is my sister, Lidia Catalano who is my mother.

Eleonora Wexler, a prestigious actress for the movie “Me baby, me princess.” Photo Ariel Grinberg

– What will the crossing of fiction and non-fiction be like in the film?

– Federico and Gabriela worked together so that the script becomes what it is today. It is based entirely on Me baby, me princess, which Gabriela wrote, but there are many details that are not there because it has to be a film script and not a documentary: neither am I the same as Gabriela nor Juan Palomino is the same as Luana’s father, nor is Isabella the same as Luana. It is fictionalized, based and written together, approved by Gabriela.

– How do you define the story?

– It is a story of love, of struggle, of bravery of a girl that was self-perceived as a baby at a year and 8 months. Beyond having a penis, he told his mother “me baby, me princess”. Not only that, the behavior of a girl, of self-perception; she led the way without knowing the subject. And it is a love story of this mother who had twins and listened to Luana, who was Manuel. Something very important that I rescue in this story has to do with the familiar, with how Gabriela’s family accompanied all of Luana’s development and that was the support so that Gabriela never lowered her arms.

“Me baby, me princess”, the book on which the film that Eleonora Wexler will cast is based.

– Do you think of the film as a tool to make a cause visible?

– What saved and paved the way for Gabriela to do what she did was an English documentary that her sister gave her and told her “this is what is happening to Manuel.” There, a world opened in which the CHA collaborated greatly. We still need to know about trans people, but Gabriela Mansilla and the team of the Asociación Civil Infancias Libres, with Valeria Pavan who is very suitable on the subject, paved the way for rights to be fulfilled and to understand more.

– Is amplifying the story one of the objectives?

– Socially I said “I can’t stop doing it, I can’t not tell this story“That was what I felt beyond the book, besides that it is very well told, it was a combo for me, which crossed me to want to tell it.

Source: Télam

WD