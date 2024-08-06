Elronora Pavieri is the 18-year-old girl who died after falling from her scooter: autopsy confirms

Eleonora Maria Paveri, an 18-year-old girl died following a fall from a scooter that occurred during the night between Sunday and Monday. The girl was found already at the end of her life on the street, next to a friend whose conditions, fortunately, are now improving.

The autopsy on Eleonora Pavieri’s body confirms her death after a scooter accident

The results of the autopsy performed on Eleonora’s body arrived two days later. They confirmed the cause of death: severe abdominal trauma with internal bleeding, compatible with the fall from the scooterThis is what can be read in a note from the Pavia Public Prosecutor’s Office, which specified that:

“The investigations, including those of a toxicological nature, are continuing to fully delineate the exact contours of the incident.”

The investigations, conducted by the Pavia Flying Squad, are underway to understand in detail what happened that night. The results of the tests toxicological will give the final word on the cause of the fall. The investigators do not currently exclude either a sudden illness or a physical condition tainted by suspicious substances.

According to initial reconstructions, Eleonora and her friend were returning from an evening spent in front of the social centre Fuck youlocated in via Fratelli Cervi in ​​the western part of the city. The testimonies collected indicate that the group of friends spent the evening listening to music and drinking alcohol, but without overdoing it, as confirmed by the others present

The two girls left on the scooter, first heading towards Eleonora’s house and then returning to their friends. However, during the journey, at the height of via Bonomi, the tragic accident occurred that caused the young woman’s death.

The entire community of Pavia is shocked by this tragedy that has struck a young life in the prime of its vitality. Eleonora’s friends and family are grieving and waiting for further clarifications on what happened.

Authorities reiterate the importance of safety when using electric scooters, especially at night. They continue to investigate to shed full light on this sad story.

