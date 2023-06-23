Eleonora Incardona, Inter flies with her

Eleonora Incardona makes Inter fans dream: the beautiful influencer and entrepreneur in recent weeks he has published several photos related to the Nerazzurri world with whom he has had work collaborations during this exciting season which brought two trophies to his showcase (Italian Super Cup won against Milan and Italian Cup won in the final with Fiorentina) in addition to the fabulous ride in Europe which ended in Istanbul (Champions final lost against Manchester City after having come close to at least the extra time goal several times).

Eleonora Incardona, Diletta Leotta’s ex ‘sister-in-law’ and the plunging ‘Inter’ necklines

And right in the stadium of the Turkish capital the ex ‘sister-in-law’ of Diletta Leotta (in the past she was engaged to Mirko Manola, half-brother of the presenter of Dazn) was present. Like so many other times at San Siro. “Always with you @inter. We start again more excited than before”, he wrote in a post closing the football season. By publishing some of his work photos related to the Nerazzurri world – with a couple of shots that highlight breathtaking necklines – which have thrilled his followers (on Instagram he is now approaching 900 thousand).

Eleonora Incardona: Inter and influencers, but not only

Not only Inter and social media for Eleonora Incardona (whom many fans also remember as the face of Sportitalia). “I took the exam to become a lawyer, then I continued and studied to take the Judiciary exam. I attempted the first test in the contest before the pandemic, then I started using social media and my followers increased there. Alongside my work as an influencer, I opened my own watch shop,” he recently told Radio Deejay during the Deejay 6 Tu program. “Being an influencer is serious work if done seriously, like everyone else. 70 percent of my day is dedicated to creating content, which requires study because you don’t do it randomly”

