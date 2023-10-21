Eleonora Giorgi reveals on the threshold of her 70th birthday the aesthetic adjustments made throughout her life: here are her unexpected words

The well-known actress Eleonora Giorgi she is now very close to her 70th birthday. For this occasion, during your presence on Rai Radio 1 you wanted to leave some very interesting statements.

First of all, she wants to underline how proud she is of her age and of what she has done both in her career and in her private life. During her guesting on the radio program Un Giorno da Pecora, she wanted to take a journey into her memories.

But not only that, she wanted to talk about how she has always been very satisfied with life and what it has given her. The actress and icon of the cinematographic era of the 70s and 80s, she wanted to describe herself as a woman without remorse from the past.

Eleonora Giorgi turns 70, the confession: “I only had a face lift”

She immediately appeared full of enthusiasm on the microphones of the Rai Radio 1 radio program, Un Giorno da Pecora. Jokingly, you actually declared that: “I always felt like 13 or 14”. she immediately pointed out how, although she is about to celebrate her 70th birthday, she is happy and satisfied with her life, past and present.

His birthday will be Saturday 21 October. During the interview he wanted to reassure his fans that he had never made excessive use of cosmetic surgery. “I just had one of those facelifts that doesn’t change you much, that just tidies you up a little.”

He then added that: “And if you have a non-desperate face, then yes, i 70 is the new 50 yearsat least if you are in good health”. Subsequently, she wanted to take a step back to remember her past in cinema, recalling some anecdotes.

“I was friends with Oriana Fallacia woman who couldn’t be more demanding, and even with her I felt like a candid teenager”. Then adding: “When you have been an s*x symbol you remain so forever, but when I made the first film I had only kissed one boy”.

While, during a guest appearance at Verissimo, he talked about his private life. We remember that since 2022 she is the grandmother of the beautiful Gabriele, born from the love of Clizia Incorvaia and Paolo Ciavarro, hooking up to this discussion, wanted to underline that he does not give up on a love life.

To Silvia Toffanin’s microphones he declared that: “I like 50 year olds, but they don’t look at me“, to then add: “I’m in my right mind so I don’t want a toy boy, I would like him platonically. I would never undress in front of a young man.”

Although, despite this confession, he declared that he is not looking for love at all costs: “I have so many interesting things to do, I’m full of things to do. The man takes his time, I don’t know how to live in an equal relationship, I dedicate myself and therefore he takes everything away from me.”