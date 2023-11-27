These are the words of the actress: “How I discovered the tumor and what is my life expectancy”

The news is making quite a stir these days Eleonora Giorgi he announced live at Afternoon 5. During one of the last episodes of the show hosted by Myrta Merlino, the actress revealed that she had received a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. After the announcement, Paolo Ciavarro’s ex-wife revealed further details about the illness in an interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’: let’s find out together what her words were.

In an interview given to ‘Corriere della Sera’ Eleonora Giorgi revealed how she discovered she had the cancer and also revealed how he will deal with the disease. These were his words about it:

At first I selfishly thought that if I had to die, well never mind: I’ve lived an incredible life and I don’t like getting old at all. Then I looked around and saw my sons Paolo and Andrea in pain, I felt their great love: among the positive things of this moment is being at the center of their hearts.

Eleonora Giorgi reveals: “This is how I discovered the disease”

As already anticipated, in the interview given to ‘Corriere della Sera’ Eleonora Giorgi also revealed how she discovered the illness. In this regard, these were his words:

I thought you had lung problems. I was miraculous, because I discovered it in time due to a series of fortuitous circumstances. I had a bad cold, and on October 26, five days after my 70th birthday, I found myself having a mammogram. At that moment a bad cough came on.

