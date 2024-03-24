“I'm a little scared but I'll give up”

Tuesday 26 March Eleonora Giorgi will be operated to remove the cancer to the pancreas which she fell ill with last year. The actress announces it during a link to the episode of Verissimo broadcast on Saturday 23 March. “I wanted to look radiant and optimistic and I am but I'm a little scared. I have been lucky enough in life to have almost no knowledge of hospitals. This is a super operation. But I thank God, the doctors and the science that made it possible. It wasn't obvious,” the actress said, showing off her usual smile, the one that characterizes her extraordinary positivity:

“There was a journey of 3/4 months of chemo. My body reacted well to the chemo and the damned tumor seemed to have necrotised, it is less reactive, I imagine it as being in a ring a bit on the ropes, dazed. We have to hurry and get it off. In Italy we are fortunate to have very high results on this type of operation and I am happy that it was possible. I'm a little scared but I'll let myself go“, we read on the website www.fanpage.it.