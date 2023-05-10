We return to the case of Eleanor Bottaro, parents condemned who refused to subject their daughter to chemotherapy, preferring alternative treatments. In fact, the reasons for the sentence of Lino Bottaro and Rita Benini, father and mother of the girl who died of leukemia after refusing treatment, were filed.

On 23 March Lino Bottaro and Rita Benini were sentenced for manslaughter to two years’ imprisonment definitively. The judges of the Court of Cassation decided that the 17-year-old girl could be saved from acute lymphoblastic leukemia in August 2016, because her parents refused treatment.

According to the judges, the girl refused treatment not out of her own free choice.

It was not a free choice that her parents felt they respected. But an option consciously adopted by parents themselves. Although the doctors had informed them of the impossibility for their daughter to recover without chemotherapy.

During the trial it emerged that the father and mother refused to give her chemotherapy, even though the chances of recovery were 80%. They chose to follow the Hamer methodan anti-scientific practice that denies the use of drugs.

THE Eleanor’s parents were followers of this method. Method that causes serious delays in starting treatment for serious illnesses that could be resolved if treated in time. Treatable forms of cancer thus become incurable.

Eleonora Bottaro, parents sentenced: the reasons for the sentence revealed

The parents always said that it was their daughter’s choice to refuse treatment. According to the Cassation, when the girl was diagnosed with leukemia, she was too small to be able to make independent decisions.