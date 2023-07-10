The husband of Eleonora Della Giovanna is ready to report the hospital of Giulianova for medical malpractice. In fact, the woman has died after 7 hours in the emergency room, without anyone noticing that his heart was in pain. In fact, after all this time waiting for a visit, the woman passed away due to a heart attack that didn’t give her a chance. The husband demands that justice be done to her.

Eleonora Della Giovanna was 67 years old and was in holiday in Tortoreto, in the province of Teramo, in Abruzzo. The couple lives in the province of Cremona and were in the Central Italy region for a well-deserved vacation.

The week before the woman had been visited in the Crema hospital, due to strong winds arm pains who complained. The doctors had told her not to worry. They had discharged her by prescribing only paracetamol so as not to feel too much pain.

When it was on holiday in Abruzzo, the situation worsened. Her husband took her to the nearest emergency room, that of the Giulianova hospital. At the triage they gave her a green code and she was put on hold for a cardiological visit, set for 9 in the morning.

The woman was still in the waiting room with her husband when she suffered a heart attack. Doctors immediately tried to revive her, but there was nothing they could do for her. Her heart stopped and never started again.

Eleonora Della Giovanna’s husband is ready to report the Abruzzo hospital for medical malpractice

My wife on holiday in Tortoreto couldn’t sleep due to the usual pain in her arm. We went to the emergency room early in the morning and there were few people. They did an EKG and told us everything was fine. But we were told to wait until a specialist would arrive by 9.

At 11 a cardiologist had not yet been seen.