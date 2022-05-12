Eleonora Daniele, victim of a death threat, the postal police have traced the identity of the hater

Over the last few hours, sad news has come about Eleonora Daniele that has left the world of the web speechless. Recently the famous presenter was threatened with death from a hater after posting a photo with her daughter. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Moments of terror for Eleonora Daniele. Recently, the well-known presenter has become the protagonist of an ugly episode which forced her to go to the police. The woman has become victim of a death threat from a hater who left a comment under a post on his social account.

Eleonora Daniele is always very active on social. With an Instagram profile that has almost 178,000 followers, the woman likes to share moments of her profession and everyday life with all her fans. After publishing a photo who portrays her with her daughter, received a death threat from a hater.

To spread the news it was “La Repubblica”. These were the words reported by the newspaper:

Among the dozens of appreciations, emoticons with hearts and hugs, under the snapshot published on social networks, these sentences also appeared: “Let’s make a massacre, get ready idiot.” A post that triggers the maximum alert on the part of postal agents. Phrases that panic the artist, precisely because in some photos she is not alone, but with her husband and her baby. «You will see now how we will make you wake up poor insane», the same person always wrote to him.

In light of the incident, the postal police took serious measures and managed to identify theidentity of man. The latter is a 45 year old Neapolitan who used a pseudonym to comment on Daniele’s post. At the request of prosecutor Pierluigi Cipolla, the police went to the hater’s home to perform one search. Currently it is being verified whether it is capable of understanding and willing, from here we will continue with the investigations.

However, this is not the first time such an episode has occurred. In fact, many others too vip they ended up in the crosshairs of haters such as Sabrina Ferilli, Pupo and many others.