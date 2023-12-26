Eleonora Daniele, her past as a gieffina. A totally distorted look

Eleonora Danielethe established presenter and excellent journalist of Rai, has a past as Big Brother contestant. In fact, he participated in the second edition, the traditional version that Flavio later won Montrucchio. Although she did not fully experience this experience because she was worried about the many worries that awaited her at home – we read in Tendenze di Viaggio – she still left a beautiful memory and a tangible sign in the palpitating hearts of viewers. Beautiful, indeed, beautiful she already was At that time. Of course, she was not the woman we appreciate today but still a girl who in any case with her big eyes knew how to enchant anyone who looked at her. Her charm and remarkableness elegance they were already there. And she, too very easy outfitconsisting of jeans, t-shirt or tank top, it bewitched anyone who looked at it. It hasn't actually changed.

Read also: Leader ranking, 2023 the year of Meloni. According to Tajani with FI

Read also: Schlein secretary, Berlusconi's death and… the 5 political events of 2023

Speaking of her hair – continues Tendenze di Viaggio – let's say that she has changed the shade of blonde, going from a much darker, sometimes almost brownish, to a brighter and warmer one. He also wore them nice and long, especially in the period of the pandemic and of the various lockdowns during which she decided to anyway go live to keep its audience constantly informed. In terms of looks he started to opt for more sheath dresses and trouser suits. The makeup hasn't changed much. In fact, she loves to highlight her eyes and her decidedly intense, cat-like gaze. She loves her lips both naked and made even more special by a lip gloss rosé as well as, for the most special occasions, a matte red one.

Subscribe to the newsletter

