Without any shadow of a doubt, Elenoire Ferruzzi was one of the most popular and talked about protagonists of the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. Recently, the woman returned to talk about her experience inside the most spied on house in Italy and let herself go to unpublished statements about Daniele Dal Moro.

Elenoire Ferruzzi is without brakes on social media. Over the last few days, the former gieffina wanted to remember her experience to the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. The woman also took the opportunity to reveal some unedited background about his relationship with Daniele Dal Moro.

In this way, Elenoire started hers tale through a post posted on his Instagram profile:

I wonder what would have happened if I had kissed a guy at GFVip since I only tried to assert that there could be an interest from the latter and I was branded ugly, crazy, exhausted, disgusting, dirty, monster, freak show and the most deplorable epithets I have ever heard in my life.

Subsequently, she said she was disappointed by the bad words that his parents had addressed to him companions during his participation in the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini:

Do not underestimate your explanation about ‘they don’t want you not because you’re trans, but because you suck’. They’ve learned that it’s more convenient for them to say that, in case they come across as transphobic or homophobic. Also because they have ‘beautiful trans friends who look like women’ so beautiful that they don’t “bother” you ahahahah you are truly execrable. Tell this story to your friends at the bar.

However, among the various comments below the post in question, one appeared that attracted theAttention more than the others. In fact, a user brought up Daniele Dal Moro and wrote:

There were kisses with Daniele under the covers, the GF always hid them.

The Ferruzzi I could not help but respond to that message. She herself gave the he confirms kisses, first by liking and then replying with four applause emojis.