After leaving the house of the Big Brother Vip Elenoire Ferruzzi has become the most talked about characters on the pages of the main gossip newspapers. Over the last few hours, the former gieffina has ended up in the middle of a storm for revealing the amount spent on plastic surgery. Let’s find out together what her statements were.

Elenoire Ferruzzi at the center of the criticisms. Following some revelations made on social media, the former gieffina was filled with criticism from the entire people of the web. The reason? It seems that Elenoire has revealed the huge amount spent for the use of the plastic surgery: the cost is debatable

Following an interview given to HyenasElenoire Ferruzzi has let herself go to some confessions concerning his private life. In particular, the former gieffina revealed some background regarding her decision to resort to plastic surgery.

In detail, the former competitor of the Big Brother Vip revealed to the microphones of the well-known Italia 1 program:

To get my cheekbones back, I spent a total of six to seven thousand euros; the lips I lost count but I would say how much the cheekbones. I redid the breast five times and it cost ten thousand euros per intervention; while the butt cost me fifteen thousand euros. In all, I spent around two hundred thousand euros.

Elenoire Ferruzzi and the loves of her life: the confession of the former gieffina

The interview with Hyenas it then continued and Elenoire indulged in more private confessions. In particular, the former gieffina spoke of the loves lived. These were her words about it:

My last boyfriend was at least ten years old, but I haven’t been in peace of mind for ten years […] Daniele inside the house made me sweet eyes, when he goes out we will surely see each other.

The former gieffina then responded to the criticisms of the hatersstating that she is okay with being the way she is, since she loves and likes herself.