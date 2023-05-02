In recent days, Elenoire Ferruzzi she was one of the stars of the radio show Turquoise, broadcast on Radio Cusano Campus. On the occasion of the hosted, the ex of vippona let himself go to unpublished declarations on the break between Luca Salatino and Soraia Ceruti. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Elenoire Ferruzzi was one of the protagonists more talks of the seventh edition of Big Brother Vip. On the occasion of ainterview released to the program hosted by Turchese Baracchi, the woman expressed her opinion opinion about the couples born in the most spied on house in Italy.

Later the topic related to the recent surfaced separation between Luca Salatino and Soraia Ceruti. In light of this, the ex of vippona could not help but have his say version of events. These were hers words:

Luca Salatino broke up with Soraia? Oh how sorry I am! I already knew this from September! Such a relationship could not last. Do not even mention it. Luca is a very good person, a boy with a heart of gold, and for me he has always been my winner and always will be. She was not the woman for him. Luca has to review many things about him, even internal ones. He is a boy who has so much suffering inside. I love him immensely. He is suffering so much because he had believed it. He hoped for it. He spoke of marriage, of a ring, in fact I am very sorry for him, but from there I already knew it would end like this.

Ferruzzi has not hinted anything about a alleged treason. However one thing is certain: it seems that the woman was aware of them break since September:

Betrayal? I’m not sure but I repeat I already knew it since September. You’ll see how many more we burst. You’ll see shortly. The Orieles will explode as soon as the photo shoots end. Just one missed serve and it’s all over.

Finally, Elenoire’s attention shifted to the criticisms That she had thrown at it herself Barbara D’Urso with respect to which it was said repented: