Years later, a sentence said by Elenoire against Barbara D’Urso and her transmission has returned to viral.

Elenoire Ferruzzi is one of the competitors of the new edition of Big Brother Vip. From the earliest hours in the house she showed off for her sympathy for her, but also for her outspoken character capable of telling people how she thinks it in the face.

A way of acting that made her famous outside. Over the years Elenoire has commented sharply on the events of various personalities on Italian television. Sonia Bruganelli, Soleil Sorgebut also Barbara D’Urso they fell under the clutches of Elenoire.

Source: Mediaset

Precisely against Barbara D’Urso in the last few hours a video dating back to 2018 has returned viral in which he lashes out against the host of Afternoon 5.

The video, shot in the company of the entrepreneur Matteo Giorgi shows a question and answer between the two quite sparkling. “Last night to see Barbara d’Urso, do you Elenoire drink the caffeuccio? ” – Matthew’s question.

“But for heaven’s sake! He should drink arsenic coffee. A falsehood! Pretty? A c ** or never seen. An ugly woman. Hideous woman. I can’t stand that person. I don’t watch anything on Sundays, the television is off because I hate watching both of them. But if I really have to look, I look at the Venier, it’s another mood. To me she has never invited me into her programs, but in the meantime she imitates all the videos! “ – Elenoire’s reply.

The video is back in the news in these hours. Already on several occasions in the Elenoire house he had the opportunity to clarify the reason for his statements.

“Do I really think everything I’ve written? Nothing special is part of my character. I mean, I wrote those things and I don’t take them back, but it’s also part of my character. It’s part of this whole thing of mine, but actually it might be offensive to say something like that. Now then they also bring out the archaeological finds “.