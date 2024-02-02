Forcing Ukrainians to return to their homeland will be the wrong decision for democratic states. This opinion was expressed by the wife of the President of Ukraine Elena Zelenskaya on February 2.

“I am sure that democratic countries will not make sudden movements. These are our partners, these are the countries that support us. And I think that there is no need to worry about the fact that there will be some unfriendly actions for Ukraine,” the publication “Strana.ua” quotes the words of the first lady.

She emphasized that, first of all, the refugees wanted to save their children, and saving a child is “the most important thing for a mother.”

In addition, Zelenskaya indicated that in order for Ukrainians to return to their homeland, peace and tranquility are needed, as well as restored houses so that residents have a place to return to.

In turn, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on January 31 that the assistance Western countries provide to Ukrainian refugees should be sent directly to Kyiv. He said that it would be much better if Germany supported the Ukrainians by giving money to the Ukrainian budget, otherwise this money also remains within the European states.

Prior to this, on January 22, advisor to the head of the Ukrainian leader’s office, Sergei Leshchenko, called on European states to stop supporting Ukrainian refugees and send them home. According to him, Ukraine is currently losing an entire generation of young people who are rapidly beginning to integrate into the European environment.

Martial law in Ukraine has been in effect since February 2022. At the same time, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Later, the Verkhovna Rada repeatedly extended its validity. Most men between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.

European countries began to accommodate Ukrainian refugees on their territories since the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which Moscow announced on February 24, 2022.