Without a shadow of a doubt the San Remo Festival is one of the most loved and followed television programs in the world of Italian television. This year, among the guests who will take the Ariston stage there will also be Elena Sofia Ricci, the famous actress who played the role of Sister Angela in “Che Dio Ci Aiuti”. Let’s find out all the details together.

There 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival is upon us and Amadues is taking care of everyone down to the smallest detail. Over the past few weeks, the big competitors in the race and the co-hosts which will accompany “Ama” during the five evenings.

As for the co-hosts, Clare Ferragni will have the honor of taking the Ariston stage for the first time. At her side there will also be Francesca Fagnani who, unlike Fedez’s wife, will only be present in one evening. The presence of Clare Francini And Paula Egonu.

However, among the special guests there will be a face beloved of a well-known fiction broadcast on the Rai networks. We are talking about Elena Sofia Ricci, the one who has now abandoned the role of Sister Cristina in “Che Dio Ci Aiuti”. to give itannouncement was the “TV Blog” portal.

Instead, a important absence will be given by Beppe Vessicchio. The same conductor he announced it to “La Stampa”: These were his words: