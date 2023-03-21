Elena Sofia Ricci lives a secret love? She says no. She rejects all the rumors that she would be in the arms of the actor Gabriele Anagni with whom she has been sharing the theater stage in the play La dolce wing of youth in recent months. She talks about her about her private life, which she has practically never done in the past. She does it with a video on Instagram of her next to her: “Does it seem normal to you that I should know from the web that we have a story?”.

But that something between Elena Sofia Ricci and her husband, the musician Stefano Mainetti, is not right is also confirmed by Gabriele Anagni himself on Di Più Tv: “That there is something between me and Elena is a categorically false rumor and I don’t understand where it comes from . There are no photos and no ambiguous statements either. For Elena it is much more annoying because she has two daughters and a divorce in progress. Luckily she is very ironic and so we laughed about it, but it’s only right that people know what the truth is ”. And while we’re at it. Is Gabriele in love with someone today? “No, I’m not in love right now. I am struck by sympathy, intelligence and beauty. It would be silly to say that beauty is not part of the equation but basically if a girl makes me laugh she already has a lot of what really attracts me”.