Elena Sofia Ricci denies the alleged relationship with Gabriele Anagni

Elena Sofia Ricci denies the alleged relationship that had been attributed to her in recent days by some newspapers with the actor Gabriele Anagni, 29 years younger, protagonist with her of the theatrical show The sweet wing of youth.

Recently, in fact, it had been insinuated that a “deep friendship was established between the two during the difficult period of the divorce and even after”.

Now, Elena Sofia Ricci herself denied the relationship in a video posted on hers profile Instagram in which Gabriele Anagni himself also appears.

“Here there are a few colleagues – declares the actress in the video made on stage at the Stradella theater in Emilia-Romagna – including Gabriele”.

“But it seems normal to you that I have to find out from the web that we have a story” jokes Elena Sofia Ricci with Gabriele Anagni who replies: “It’s crazy what you can find out from the newspapers”.

“We laughed a lot and joked about this thing, I laughed a lot yesterday, but you have to be a little careful when you give this news” explains the actress.

“Maybe someone close to me, maybe my daughters weren’t too happy to hear something like this, which by the way is fake news. Gabriele is like a son to me”.

“This thing is very serious, you don’t play like this with baseless people” concludes Elena Sofia Ricci.