Elena Sofia Ricci and Stefano Mainetti broke up

2022 is confirmed as a bad year for VIP couples: according to some rumors, in fact, even the actress Elena Sofia Ricci and her husband Stefano Mainetti would have left after 19 years of marriage.

To launch the news is Today, which cites sources close to the couple. For some time now, the two had not seen each other together enough to fuel the rumors of a breakup.

The decision to separate would have been taken by mutual agreement after a few months of an incurable crisis. The two have a daughter, Maria, born a year and a half after the wedding, which was celebrated on October 20, 2003.

For Elena Sofia Ricci, the one with the composer Stefano Mainetti was the second marriage: the actress, in fact, in 1991 had married the writer Luca Damiani, divorcing about a year later.

The interpreter then had a relationship with his colleague Pino Quartullo, with whom he had a daughter, Emma, ​​and then married Mainetti.