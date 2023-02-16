The presenter Elena Santarelli confesses how her life has changed after Giacomo’s tumor. Unfortunately that monster could come back

After years, Elena Santarelli she went back to talking about her son Giacomo and how their lives have changed forever since that terrible diagnosis. Today they are back to normal, or at least they are trying. But they both know that ugly monster might come back.

It all started 6 years ago, in 2017, when Giacomo was only 8 years old. From one day to the next, his life changed. She started accusing severe and frequent headachesaccompanied by vomit. Elena Santarelli was worried and, as often happens to a mother, she felt that something was wrong.

So, she took her baby for checkups and after the results of the tests, the terrible diagnosis emerged. Little Giacomo had a brain tumor.

From that moment the hard struggle began and the life of the whole family changed forever. A real warrior, who managed to be stronger than that monster and who, in the end, has it beaten.

Thanks to support from a psychologist, mother and son have found normality again. Today Giacomo is 13 years old and lives the life of a normal kid, but he knows that monster might come backwhen he least expects it, to get his life back.

We are back to normal as much as possible, we are happy. Then if you ask me if I go to bed in the evening like before November 30, 2017, I’ll answer no. I have a big thought more than those of many other mothers struggling with 13-year-old children and I’m no longer the same Elena. On Christmas Eve I celebrate but I also think of those who are in the oncology ward with their child. But we have had a great teaching and, among the various lessons, there is also that of being grateful and fully enjoying each day.

The presenter, during an interview with The Corriere della Serahe confessed that he never hidden nothing to the son. Giacomo knows that the brain tumor could return. Together, they face each day and today they can be grateful to life and to the doctors who saved him.